XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $363.42 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

