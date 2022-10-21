XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $77.71 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $77.71 million and approximately $787,438.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,156.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002857 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022185 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00047666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00608124 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,297,646.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.