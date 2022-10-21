YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for YASKAWA Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.32. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $53.76 and a 12-month high of $103.51.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

