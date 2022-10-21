yOUcash Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $656,633.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

