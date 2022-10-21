YUSD Stablecoin Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005096 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $213.34 million and approximately $823.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.80 or 0.27740876 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010835 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00721411 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $326.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

