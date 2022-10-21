Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Zebra Technologies worth $34,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

ZBRA traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.15. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,595. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $248.17 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

