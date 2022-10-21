Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $36,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.48. 39,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.18.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

