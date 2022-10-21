Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,716 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $49,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE ZWS opened at $23.71 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.
