15,530 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $12.51 on Friday, hitting $232.79. 1,873,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

