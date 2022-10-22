173,071 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FOX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FOX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

