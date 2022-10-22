1st Source Co. (SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on November 10th

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

1st Source has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

1st Source Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $55.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $287,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 75.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

