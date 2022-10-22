21,130 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,130 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

