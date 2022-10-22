23,225 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 6.0 %

CAT opened at $190.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

