2,718 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,826,000 after buying an additional 268,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Stock Up 2.8 %

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Aptiv stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.