2,766 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 375,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IVOV traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $146.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

