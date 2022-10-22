28,629 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Dover accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 47.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Dover by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.85. 1,849,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,299. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.91. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

