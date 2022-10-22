376,000 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 376,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.14% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.8 %

APTV opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 207.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

