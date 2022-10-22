37Protocol Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One 37Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003992 BTC on major exchanges. 37Protocol has a total market cap of $570.42 million and $70,414.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 37Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

37Protocol Profile

37Protocol was first traded on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

