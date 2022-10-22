38,271 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

