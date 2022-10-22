3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

