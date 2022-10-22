6,769 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 212.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 119,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

