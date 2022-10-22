80,000 Shares in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.21% of Arcimoto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 380.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Arcimoto to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James cut Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of FUV opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.56. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

