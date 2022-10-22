9,477 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

