Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.17-$5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. The company has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 127.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 522,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $61,798,000 after purchasing an additional 292,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,021,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

