ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $145.95 million and approximately $14,697.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.64 or 0.99999777 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00114065 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,713.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

