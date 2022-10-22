Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 2,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

