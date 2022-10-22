adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

adidas Price Performance

adidas stock opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €165.15. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

