adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on adidas in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ADS opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €165.15. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

