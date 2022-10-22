adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €160.00 ($163.27) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.90.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. adidas has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.