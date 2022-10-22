adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €160.00 ($163.27) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.90.
adidas Trading Down 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. adidas has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
