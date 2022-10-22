Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON ADT1 opened at GBX 123 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 94.73 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 166 ($2.01).

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.