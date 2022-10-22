Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Shares Down 0.1%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 5,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 82,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Advanced Merger Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 562,796 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Advanced Merger Partners in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

