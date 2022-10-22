Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of ADXS opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.26.
Advaxis Company Profile
