Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 13,888 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

