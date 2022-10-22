Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

