Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,697,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,823,000 after buying an additional 234,632 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,478,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.