Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of VB opened at $178.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.08.
