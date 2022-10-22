Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

