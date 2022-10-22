Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

NYSE ABT opened at $95.06 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

