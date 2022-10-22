Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $47,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TZA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 6.5 %

TZA stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

