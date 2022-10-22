Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,750 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

