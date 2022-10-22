Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.07 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $280.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 127.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

