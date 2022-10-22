Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 68.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 23.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,870.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

