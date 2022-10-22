Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

