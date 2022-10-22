Aigen Investment Management LP Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,651 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

