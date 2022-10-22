Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 8,428 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $365,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Capri by 21.3% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capri by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Capri by 4.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

