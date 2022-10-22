Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 15,375 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.15% of Hibbett worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Hibbett Trading Up 1.1 %

Hibbett stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $713.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Hibbett Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

