Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Aptiv by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,826,000 after purchasing an additional 268,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 207.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

