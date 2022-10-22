Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after purchasing an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $19,642,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.