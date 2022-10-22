Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after purchasing an additional 564,910 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,413,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

