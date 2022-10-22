Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $186.00 at BTIG Research

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

